UGC Clarifies Exam Cancellation Notice is Fake Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a warning about a fake notice spreading online. The notice falsely claims that all university exams across India have been cancelled because of a "war-like situation" and tells students to go back home.

The UGC has confirmed that this notice is completely fake. It urged students to stay calm and only trust information from official sources like the UGC website or its verified social media accounts.

This false information started circulating shortly after India carried out airstrikes under "Operation Sindoor" targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The strikes were in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, allegedly carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The fake notice caused confusion among students, many of whom were misled into thinking exams were cancelled. The UGC stressed that spreading such false news is a serious offence and can be punished under Indian law.

“Please don’t fall for fake messages,” said the UGC. “Check only our official channels for accurate updates.”

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated on the border. After the airstrikes, Pakistan reportedly violated the ceasefire by firing artillery in the Bhimber Gali sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army responded in a controlled and strategic manner, according to an official statement.

The UGC NET 2025 exam is tentatively scheduled to take place between June 21 and June 30, 2025. The application window for the June 2025 session was open from April 16 to May 7, 2025. The exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and determines eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship positions in Indian universities and colleges.

Key Details:

Mode of Exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Subjects: The exam is conducted for 85 subjects.

Eligibility: Candidates must hold a Master's degree with the required marks to be eligible.

Purpose: The exam assesses candidates' eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship positions.

Official Website: UGC NET

Exam Dates: June 21 to 30, 2025 (tentative).

Application Period: April 16 to May 7, 2025.