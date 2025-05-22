TG Inter Supplementary 2025 Exams for 4.13 Lakh Students Begin Today, Exams Till May 29

The Telangana Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Exams 2025 commenced today, May 22, at various centres across the state. The First Year exams began at 9:00 AM and are currently in progress, while the Second Year exams will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The exams will continue until May 29.

A total of 4,13,597 students are appearing for the exams at 892 centres statewide. This includes 2,36,915 boys, 1,76,681 girls, and one transgender student, as per data released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).

Officials have advised students to reach their exam centres at least 30 minutes in advance to avoid any delays. In an effort to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the exams, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty has issued specific guidelines. Large gatherings near exam centres are restricted, and all xerox and internet shops within a 100-meter radius of the exam venues must remain closed during exam timings. These restrictions will remain in effect until the conclusion of the exams.

Meanwhile, practical exams are scheduled to take place from June 3 to June 6. The Board has urged both students and parents to strictly follow all instructions and cooperate with authorities to maintain order and fairness throughout the examination period.