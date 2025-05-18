Telangana Schools to Reopen After Summer Holidays on June 12

The Telangana government has officially announced that all government schools across the state will reopen on June 12, 2025, following the summer vacation. On the reopening day, students will receive textbooks and uniforms, according to the education department's directive.

Summer holidays were declared from April 24 to June 11, 2025, for all government schools. To improve student enrollment and reduce dropouts, the government has launched the ‘Badibata’ (Back to School) programme, which will run from June 6 to June 19. The campaign is aimed at attracting new students and bringing back those who have dropped out.

As part of this initiative, June 7 has been marked for a door-to-door campaign to identify and enroll out-of-school children. The programme will involve teachers, headmasters, school management committees, parents, and women’s groups to ensure community-wide participation.

Education officials have emphasized the importance of collective efforts to make this campaign successful. The government aims to strengthen public education and ensure that every eligible child attends school when classes resume.