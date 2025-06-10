Telangana Schools Academic Year 2025-26 Overview: 230 Total Working Days

The Telangana government has announced the new academic calendar for the 2025–26 school year. The official schedule was released on June 10 by Director of School Education, E.V. Narasimha Reddy, covering key dates for school reopening, holidays, exam schedules, and class timings for all government, aided, and private schools in the state.

Academic Year Overview:

School Reopening Date: June 12, 2025

Last Working Day: April 23, 2026

Summer Vacation: April 24 – June 11, 2026

Total Working Days: 230

Schools are expected to maintain 90% student attendance across the year.

Class 10 Exam Schedule:

Students in Class 10 (SSC) will complete their syllabus by January 10, 2026.

Pre-final Exams: By February 28, 2026

Final Exams (SSC Public Exams): In March 2026 (exact dates to be announced later)

Exams for Classes 1 to 9:

The syllabus for Classes 1 to 9 will be completed by February 28, 2026, with final exams (SA-2) scheduled from April 4 to April 18, 2026.

Assessment Schedule:

FA 1: By July 31, 2025

FA 2: By September 30, 2025

SA 1: October 24 – 31, 2025

FA 3: By December 23, 2025

FA 4: By February 7, 2026

SA 2 (Classes 1–9): April 4 – 18, 2026

Holidays:

Dussehra: September 21 – October 3, 2025

Christmas: December 23 – 27, 2025

Sankranti: January 11 – 15, 2026

School Timings:

High Schools & Upper Primary: 9:00 AM – 4:15 PM

Primary Schools: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

The Education Department has urged schools to follow the calendar strictly, conduct all assessments on time, and encourage maximum student participation throughout the academic year.