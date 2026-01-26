Telangana School Holidays for 5 Days From Jan 28 to Feb 1 — Here’s Why

Students across Telangana could be in for an extended break at the end of January, with reports indicating that educational institutions may remain shut for four days from January 28 to 31 in view of the Medaram Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara. As February 1 falls on a Sunday, the break could effectively stretch into a five-day holiday if the proposal is cleared.

The possible closure comes close on the heels of the Sankranti vacation, just as schools and colleges have resumed classes and students are settling back into academic routines ahead of upcoming examinations. However, the absence of official holidays during the jatara period has made it difficult for many families to attend the event.

The Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, widely regarded as Asia’s largest tribal festival, will be held from January 28 to January 31. The biennial gathering attracts lakhs of devotees from across Telangana as well as neighbouring states including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

In this backdrop, leaders of the PRTU have appealed to the state government to declare holidays during the festival days, arguing that teachers and students should be given the opportunity to participate in the jatara along with their families.

As per long-standing practice, schools and colleges in the undivided Warangal district — where Medaram is located — announce holidays during the festival. This year, too, local authorities have already declared a break in the region. With the jatara now being observed as a state-level event, attention has shifted to whether the Telangana government will extend the holidays across the state. A formal decision is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, authorities are gearing up for massive crowds, with extensive transport and security arrangements expected to be rolled out to manage the influx of devotees during the four-day event.