Telangana School and Junior College Bandh on July 23; Here's why!

The Telangana Left student unions have issued a call for a bandh of the state's schools and junior colleges on July 23 to protest against the pending issues in the education arena. The unions are demanding a dedicated Minister for Education, control on private school fees, and others.

Demands of the Left Student Unions

The Left student unions have made several demands, including:

Regulation of Private School Fees: The unions are calling for a law to control the fees levied by private schools.

Appointment of Education Minister: The unions are calling for the appointment of a specific Minister of Education to manage the education sector.

Filling of Vacant Posts: The unions are calling for the filling of vacant positions of teachers, MEOs, and DEOs.

Mid-Day Meal Scheme: The unions want the mid-day meal scheme to be implemented in all junior colleges.

Release of Pending Scholarships: The unions want the pending scholarships to be released to students.

Development of Infrastructure: The unions want infrastructure to be developed in all government educational institutions.

Free Bus Passes: The unions want free bus passes to be provided to students.

Rejection of NEP 2020: The unions are calling for the Telangana Assembly to adopt a resolution rejecting the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Left Student Unions to Observe Bandh on July 23

The Left student unions have called for a statewide bandh of schools and junior colleges on July 23 to push their demands. The unions have urged students, teachers, and parents to extend support to the bandh and join the movement to sort out the problems in the education sector.

The bandh has been endorsed by different student unions such as the All India Students' Federation (AISF) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI). The unions have promised not to back down until their demands are fulfilled.

