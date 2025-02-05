Telangana and AP Schools holidays on February 26, 27

Students in Telugu states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, are in for a treat. An additional holiday has been announced for this month, coinciding with Shivaratri celebrations. This means that students will get to enjoy a two-day holiday on February 26 and 27.

The Telugu states have already seen many holidays this year. They have celebrated New Year's and Sankranti already. The whole month of January was a holiday month. Other than the four Sundays in the month, the only other holiday that was expected this month was Shivaratri. But now, with the latest announcement, students will have an extra day off.

The reason for this extra holiday is that there will be some MLC elections to take place in the Telugu states. These are due to happen on February 27. The government has declared the day a holiday so that students, teachers, and government staff may vote.

The government has previously declared the day of the MLC elections as a holiday, and the same is being followed this year. The holiday will apply to schools in districts where elections are held.

This allows students in the Telugu states to have a much-needed break. With the holidays on Shivaratri and February 27, the students can enjoy their well-deserved break.

