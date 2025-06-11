Telangana Academic Calendar 2025-26: Summer Holidays from April 24!

Telangana government has released the 2025-26 school year's academic calendar, including summer holiday dates. The calendar indicates that all schools in the state will have summer holidays from April 24, 2026, through June 11, 2026.

Important Points Regarding the Summer Holidays

Commencement Date: April 24, 2026

Closing Date: June 11, 2026

Duration: Around 49 days

Highlights of the Academic Calendar

The school calendar, published by the Director of School Education, prescribes the government, aided, and private schools in the state. Some of the main points are:

Reopening Date: June 12, 2025

Last Working Day: April 23, 2026

Total Working Days: 230 days

Minimum Student Attendance: Minimum 90% (as per department instructions)

Need for Summer Break

The summer vacation gives students a well-deserved rest from their school schedule, with which they can rejuvenate themselves and prepare for the next academic year. It also allows teachers some time to plan and prepare for the next academic year.

Conclusion

The academic calendar released by the Telangana government gives a proper guideline for the next academic year such that schools in the state will adhere to a unified schedule. With summer vacations planned from April 24 to June 11, 2026, students can expect a much-needed respite.

