Tamil Nadu Schools to Reopen on October 25 After Deepavali and Rain Holidays

Tamil Nadu School Holidays: Following recent disruptions caused by heavy rains and Deepavali festivities, the Department of School Education in Tamil Nadu has announced that schools across more than 15 districts will reopen on Saturday, October 25. This decision aims to compensate for the holidays declared earlier this month.

Earlier, schools remained closed on October 21 and 22 due to two consecutive reasons — the celebration of Deepavali and heavy rainfall in several districts. The unexpected downpour, accompanied by waterlogging and local flooding, forced authorities to declare an emergency holiday in affected areas to ensure student safety. Many districts across South and North Tamil Nadu witnessed intermittent heavy showers, leading to disruption in daily school routines.

To make up for these lost instructional days, the Tamil Nadu government had already notified October 25 as a working day. We expect students, teachers, and school staff to attend classes as usual, ensuring the academic calendar remains on track. Officials have urged parents and guardians to plan accordingly, as transport and school timings will function normally on the make-up day.

The Department of School Education continues to monitor weather forecasts and maintain close coordination with district authorities to manage any further disruptions. Schools in districts affected by heavy rainfall had previously extended holidays to prevent risks posed by waterlogging, slippery roads, and transportation challenges.

Education officials emphasised that this step ensures students do not miss valuable learning days. While October 25 will see schools operating as usual, authorities have assured that student safety remains a priority in case of any sudden weather changes.

Parents and students are advised to stay updated with announcements from local schools regarding timings, bus schedules, and other related arrangements. The government’s decision highlights its commitment to balancing safety concerns with academic continuity amid unexpected weather events and festival holidays.