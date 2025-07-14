Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission: TNEA Counselling Begins July 14; Which Courses Are in Demand?

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling for general category students will begin Monday, July 14, according to the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE). This year, experts say that electronics-related courses are expected to be the top choice among students.

Career counsellors and academicians note that interest in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) is growing, mainly because of two reasons — a slowdown in IT jobs and a rising demand in the semiconductor industry across India.

“Many students are asking about ECE courses during counselling sessions. They are curious about the career options available in this field,” said a career counsellor.

Even private engineering colleges have seen high demand for ECE seats under management quota. “In our college, 65% of seats are filled through TNEA counselling, and 35% through management quota. This year, all our management quota ECE seats were taken quickly,” said the principal of a private engineering college in Chennai.

To meet this rising interest, six colleges have added 1,000 more seats in electronics-related streams.

With the growing investments in the semiconductor sector, companies are looking for skilled professionals. In response, colleges have started offering specialised courses like VLSI Design and Technology under electronics and communication streams.

This year, students will have 1.72 lakh seats to choose from during the counselling process — over 13,000 more than last year — across 417 colleges, according to DTE.

Courses in Artificial Intelligence (AI) also remain popular, with more than 3,500 new seats added in AI and Data Science streams.

In the first round of counselling, about 39,145 students are expected to participate. These are students whose cut-off marks range between 200 and 179.

“Many students now realise that there’s too much competition in computer science. If everyone chooses it, the market will be overcrowded, and there will be fewer jobs. On the other hand, there will be a growing need for core engineers,” said a professor.