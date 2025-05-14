Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th Results to be released on May 15; Direct link here!

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has released the dates and timings of the results of the Class 10 and Class 11 board exams. The results are available online on the official portal dge.tn.gov.in and the DigiLocker app. The students, teachers, and parents alike have been welcomed with excitement and anticipation by this release.

Important Details

Date and Time for Class 10 Result: May 16, 2025 (Friday), 9:00 AM

Class 11 Result Date and Time: Friday, May 16, 2025, 2:00 PM

Number of Students Appeared: More than 9.13 lakh students for Class 10 and 8.18 lakh students for Class 11

Class 12 results were announced on May 8 with a pass percentage of 95.03% for the 2024-25 session. This success is a testament to the hard work and commitment of students, teachers, and the education system as a whole.

How to Check and Download TN 10th, 11th Result 2025

To check your results, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Official Website: dge.tn.gov.in

Click on the Result Link: "TN SSLC Result 2025" or "TN Class 11 Result 2025" as per requirement

Enter Your Credentials: Registration number and date of birth

Submit and View Your Result: Your result will be shown on the screen

Download and Print: Take a printout for future use

Alternative Methods to Check Results

Students can also verify their marks online through:

DigiLocker Website: results.digilocker.gov.in

DigiLocker App: Log in with your Aadhaar number or mobile number registered with the board

This online platform is an easy and secure method of viewing results without the use of physical mark sheets.

Official Websites to View Results

dge.tn.gov.in

tnresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

Students are requested to view their results from these official websites to avoid errors and ensure authenticity.

Preparation for Results

To get the most out of the results day, students should:

Keep Their Credentials Ready: Date of birth and registration number

Check the Official Website: dge.tn.gov.in

Stay Calm and Patient: Results might take a little while to load due to heavy traffic

Following these steps and being attentive to the official result time, students can easily obtain their Class 10 and Class 11 board exam results.

What to Do After Checking Results

After checking their results, students can:

Download and Print Their Results: For future reference and documentation purposes

Analyze Their Performance: Identify areas of strength and weakness

Plan for Future Exams: Based on their results, students can prepare for upcoming exams or choose their preferred streams

The declaration of Class 10 and Class 11 board exam results is a landmark moment in the academic career of students in Tamil Nadu. Through the results, students can analyze their performance, ascertain areas of weakness, and make informed decisions about their future educational endeavors.

Finally, the Tamil Nadu Board Exam Results 2025 are a significant occasion for students, teachers, and parents. With the above steps, students can acquire their results easily and proceed to the next step in their academic careers.

