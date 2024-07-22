Surprise Inspection at Gurukul School: District Collector Dines with Students

The District Collector made a surprise inspection at Social Welfare Gurukala Residential School in a Mandal to check its condition.

District Collector Badhavat Santosh conducted a surprise inspection of the Gurukula residential school, engaging in discussions with teachers and students regarding school facilities, educational quality, food provisions, and other essentials. Following this, the Collector shared a meal with the students and staff, conversing with them further and gathering comprehensive information about the school's amenities, food services, and educational standards.

During interactions with students, he inquired about their studies and the daily menu. Drawing from his own experiences, he encouraged them to strive for higher achievements and emphasized the importance of discipline from a young age. School Principal Sumalatha, along with other officials and teachers, attended the inspection.

Also read: Schools closed in Telugu states: Today and tomorrow are likely holidays