Schools closed in Telugu states: Today and tomorrow are likely holidays

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are witnessing heavy rainfall, causing streams and rivers to overflow, causing major inconvenience for people. These continuous rainfalls increase the water level. In this case, Badrachalam got the first warnings about danger from the weather department. Hyderabad's weather report states that Telangana will witness heavy rainfalls with thunderstorms for the following three days with 30 to 40 km of wind.

Authorities say the flooded areas must be careful as the Godavari overflows. Adilabad, Komuram Bheem, Asifabad, Manchiryal, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Badradri, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Suryapet districts are expected to have rains with thunderstorms.

The district collector has announced two days of holidays for public and private schools. Schools and colleges were closed on Saturday due to heavy rainfall. Many schools from different areas declared two days of holidays. Many schools in some districts have announced school holidays on Monday and Tuesday.

However, the government has yet to announce the holidays officially. Schools and colleges may be closed for two days if the rain continues.

Also read: Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) notification released: 741 vacancies