Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) notification released: 741 vacancies

Jul 21, 2024, 17:49 IST
- Sakshi Post

Exciting news for aspirants! The Indian Navy has released a notification for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET). With 741 vacancies, the Indian Navy is offering job opportunities for aspirants across Group B and Group C positions.

Eligible candidates are invited to apply and participate in the online computer-based test. The test consists of multiple-choice questions in both English and Hindi, except for the general category.

