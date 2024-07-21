Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) notification released: 741 vacancies
Exciting news for aspirants! The Indian Navy has released a notification for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET). With 741 vacancies, the Indian Navy is offering job opportunities for aspirants across Group B and Group C positions.
Eligible candidates are invited to apply and participate in the online computer-based test. The test consists of multiple-choice questions in both English and Hindi, except for the general category.