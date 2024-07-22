Watch AP Assembly: YSRCP Stages Walk Out

Andhra Pradesh State Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with YSRCP MLAs and MLCs wearing black scarves, reached the vicinity of the State Assembly in Velagapudi.

Chanting slogans of "Save Democracy," over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, YS Jagan and the YSRCP legislators marched towards the Assembly. However, they were intercepted by the police at the Assembly gate.

The police snatched and tore the placards and papers held by the YSRCP MLAs and MLCs. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy confronted the police, questioning who had given them such authority.

The YSRCP legislators expressed intense displeasure at the police behaviour at the Assembly gate. YS Jagan stated that the police's heavy-handedness would not persist forever and issued a stern warning for them to remember their duty to protect democracy, not to undermine it.

Highlighting the insignia of lions on police caps, YS Jagan stated that they symbolize the protection of democracy, not its destruction. He questioned the police's right to seize and tore the papers held by the MLAs and MLCs, demanding accountability for their actions.

YSRCP Walks Out of AP Assembly

The YSR Congress Party staged a walkout from the State Assembly today after protesting during the Governor's speech. Led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the party members expressed their dissent vehemently, obstructing the Governor's address.