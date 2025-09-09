SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2025 Out Now? Here's What We Know

The wait is almost over for aspirants of the Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level examination. The SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2025 will be released today on the official regional websites, giving candidates access to their hall tickets ahead of the exam.

The Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held from September 12 to September 26 in multiple shifts across the country. Exam city slips have already been issued earlier this week, and most candidates have been allotted centres close to their preferences. A small number of candidates have been assigned centres in nearby cities.

Once released, the admit card will display all important details including exam date, shift timing, venue address, and reporting instructions. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the test centre. Without it, entry will not be permitted.

Steps to download the SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2025:

Go to the official SSC regional website.

Click on the SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2025 link available on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and date of birth or password.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the file and take a printout for future use.

With over 28 lakh applicants registered this year, SSC CGL remains one of the largest competitive exams in the country. Aspirants are advised to check their admit card carefully for accuracy and report any errors immediately.

As the admit card goes live today, candidates should ensure their travel arrangements and exam essentials are ready. With only a few days left, preparation and planning will play a key role in a smooth exam experience.