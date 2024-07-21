Skyrocketing educational fees: A growing burden for parents

Engineering is a dream for many students and parents, but the fees are becoming a nightmare for parents. The total four-year tuition fee for B.Tech at IIT was Rs. 1,08,800 in 2008 but has now increased to Rs. 8,00,000.

The fees at NIT Tiruchirappalli were Rs. 1,42,000 in 2011-2012 for B.Tech but have risen to Rs. 5,02,800 by 2024. The report indicates that fees have increased sevenfold at IITs and more than doubled at NITs. Educational fees at private institutions have surged eightfold by 2024.

Day by day, the financial burden on parents regarding education is increasing. Every stage of education is becoming more expensive, making it harder for the common man to pursue their dream studies. The proliferation of private institutions is reducing the government's role in education.

The educational system is concerning as the growth of government schools is just 9% over 13 years, while private schools have grown by 35%. Notably, the fees for MBBS are always high, ranging from Rs. 80 lakh to Rs. 1.5 crore for private institutions, Rs. 1.25 crore to Rs. 2 crore in deemed universities, and Rs. 3 to 4 crores for NRI students.