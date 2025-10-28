School Holiday Today Live Updates: Schools Closed in AP, Odisha, Bihar Due to Cyclone Montha and Chhath Puja

Several states across India have declared holidays for schools and colleges today due to Cyclone Montha and the ongoing Chhath Puja celebrations. While heavy rainfall has forced authorities in coastal regions to suspend classes, northern states continue their festive breaks. Here’s a detailed state-wise update.

Cyclone Montha Impact: Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Announce Holidays

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, now intensifying into Cyclone Montha, has prompted several district administrations in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to declare holidays for schools as a safety measure.

In Andhra Pradesh, schools in Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, and West Godavari districts will remain closed from October 27 to October 31.

The Andhra Pradesh government has advised parents to keep children indoors and follow local weather advisories.

In Odisha, schools in coastal and low-lying areas have also been closed due to heavy rains and strong winds.

Chennai and Tamil Nadu: No Holiday Yet

Despite rainfall warnings, no official school holiday has been declared in Chennai, Tiruvallur, or Ranipet districts.

The district administrations are closely monitoring the rainfall and wind speed.

Officials have stated that any decision on school closures will depend on weather developments later in the day.

Chhath Puja Holidays in Bihar, Delhi, UP, and West Bengal

In northern and eastern India, the Chhath Puja festival continues to bring extended school holidays across several regions.

Bihar: All schools and colleges have been closed since October 18 for the Chhath Puja festival. Institutions are set to reopen on October 30, 2025.

Delhi: Schools remain closed in many areas due to the ongoing festival.

West Bengal: Several districts have also announced a holiday for Chhath Puja, especially in regions with a large migrant population from Bihar and UP.

Uttar Pradesh (Noida and Ghaziabad): Local reports suggest that schools may remain closed on October 28 for Chhath Puja celebrations. However, no official notification has been released so far.

School Holidays Today, October 28, 2025 - State-Wise List

Andhra Pradesh – due to Cyclone Montha (Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, West Godavari)

Odisha – due to Cyclone Montha and heavy rainfall

Bihar – due to Chhath Puja (to reopen on October 30)

Delhi – due to Chhath Puja

West Bengal – due to Chhath Puja in select districts

Uttar Pradesh – likely closure in Noida and Ghaziabad (awaiting official confirmation)

Important for Parents and Students

Authorities have advised parents to check updates from the District Education Office or local government websites before sending their children to school. With weather conditions changing rapidly in coastal regions, further announcements are expected later today.

Stay connected for real-time updates on school closures, festival holidays, and weather alerts across India.