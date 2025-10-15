School Holiday on October 15, 2025: States Announcing Festive Breaks Across India

With the festive season in full swing, some states in India have announced school holidays on October 15, 2025. The holiday is largely a result of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti celebrations and preparations for the upcoming festivals of Diwali and Chhath Puja.

States Observing Holidays

Schools in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan are closed today on the occasion of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti. The state governments have already declared the day as a holiday so that students can take a break and enjoy the cultural festivities.

In Karnataka, schools have been closed from October 8 because of a statewide administrative break, coinciding with the Diwali celebrations. The break will continue until October 18.

Partial Holidays in Bihar

While October 15 is not a state holiday in Bihar, many districts have announced partial holidays as Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals are set to be celebrated. The schools in such districts could be closed for a couple of days prior to the festivals.

Other States

In Maharashtra, Gujarat, and West Bengal, schools are operating as usual today. But they will close from October 18 to October 23 for Diwali vacations.

Diwali and Chhath Puja Holidays

The Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays are likely to be a prolonged break for students across some states. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh are some of the states that will celebrate extended holidays for both festivals.

Upcoming Holiday Schedule

Here's a rapid glance at the holiday schedule in the coming holiday season for schools across various states:

Uttar Pradesh: October 20-23 (Diwali holidays)

Bihar: October 18-29 (Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays)

Rajasthan: October 13-24 (Diwali holidays)

Karnataka: Already closed until October 18

Conclusion

The October 15, 2025, school holiday is a much-needed break for students across a number of states. With the festival season just ahead, there is much to look forward to on campus. Parents and students should contact their respective schools and state education boards for further updates regarding holiday calendars.