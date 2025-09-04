Punjab Schools and Colleges Holiday Extended Till September 7

The Punjab government declared an extension of holidays for all schools and colleges in the state as a result of extensive flooding due to heavy rainfall. Schools and colleges were initially set to resume on September 4, 2025, but the resumption has been put off.

Schools and colleges in Punjab will continue to remain shut until September 7. Classes are likely to start on September 8 if the flood situation comes under control. However, authorities have issued a cautionary notice that the shutdown could be extended further, subject to the condition of the floods and safety evaluation.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains posted the information on the social media site X and said:

"As ordered by Hon'ble CM Punjab Shri Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, considering the flood situation, all government, aided, recognized, and private schools, colleges, universities, and polytechnics in Punjab will be closed until 7th September 2025. All are asked to adhere strictly to the guidelines of local administration."

Flood Situation in Punjab

Punjab is now experiencing mass flooding due to swollen rivers of Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, as well as seasonal rivulets in the catchment basins of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, which have received heavy rainfalls. The heavy rains within Punjab have also increased the flooding, which has created a large-scale disruption within the state.

The floods have been catastrophic, claiming 30 lives and impacting more than 3.5 lakh individuals. The government is keeping a close eye on the situation and is coordinating relief and rescue efforts to facilitate the safety of the affected population.

Safety Advisory

Residents are asked to strictly follow instructions from local authorities and stay away from flood-hit areas. Schools will be closed until the authorities declare it safe for students and teachers to return.

Also read: September 5 Bank Holiday; Here's why!