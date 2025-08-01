Punjab School Holidays August 2025: Raksha Bandhan to Janmashtami

With the month of August being near the state of Punjab, the state is preparing for a month full of celebrations in the form of festivals and significant events. Schools in the state will have a number of holidays like Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, and Janmashtami. In this article, we will give you an extensive guide to school holidays in Punjab in August 2025.

School Holidays in Punjab - August 2025

Raksha Bandhan - August 9, 2025 (Saturday): Schools are expected to be shut on this day, which is observed as a celebration between brothers and sisters.

Schools are expected to be shut on this day, which is observed as a celebration between brothers and sisters. Independence Day - August 15, 2025 (Friday): A national holiday, schools will close after morning flag-raising ceremonies and patriotic shows.

A national holiday, schools will close after morning flag-raising ceremonies and patriotic shows. Janmashtami - August 16, 2025 (Saturday) : Marking the birthday of Lord Krishna, schools will be closed on this day.

: Marking the birthday of Lord Krishna, schools will be closed on this day. Pehla Parkash Utsav Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji - August 24, 2025 (Sunday) : While it is on a Sunday, there are schools that will be observing this significant Sikh holiday.

: While it is on a Sunday, there are schools that will be observing this significant Sikh holiday. Samvatsari Diwas (Jain Community) - August 27, 2025 (Wednesday): Some schools might be following this Jain holiday, but it is not a necessary holiday for all schools.

Important Festivals and Holidays in Punjab - August 2025

Raksha Bandhan: A festival of brother-sister bond, a half-day or total holiday might be permitted in some schools.

Independence Day: A patriotic day, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and patriotic programs would be conducted in schools.

Janmashtami: The birthday of Lord Krishna, the festival is generally celebrated throughout the state.

Tips for Students and Parents

Be updated on school holidays and closures through official notification.

Plan and make the required arrangements for academic work during holidays.

Join festival celebrations and cultural festivities to experience Punjab's rich heritage.

By keeping informed about school holidays and closures, students and parents can plan and use their holiday season effectively.

