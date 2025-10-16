Puducherry School Holiday Update: 7-Day Holidays for Diwali from Oct 15-21

Students and parents in Puducherry are set to enjoy an extended holiday period this year, as all government schools will remain closed for seven days surrounding Diwali. The festival falls on Monday, October 20, 2025, giving families the perfect opportunity to travel and celebrate together.

Last year, when Diwali occurred on a Thursday, the Puducherry government declared the following Friday as a holiday, resulting in a four-day festive break. This year, with Diwali on a Monday, there is growing anticipation that Tuesday, October 21, could also be considered a holiday, potentially extending the festive celebrations.

The government has officially announced the school holiday schedule. In a circular issued by the Joint Director of the School Education Department to all government school heads, it was stated:

"Following the completion of the quarterly examinations on October 14, 2025, a holiday is declared from October 15 to October 21, 2025. Schools will reopen on Wednesday, October 22, 2025."

Accordingly, all government schools in Puducherry will observe a seven-day holiday. This break allows students and staff to celebrate Diwali and unwind after completing their semester examinations.

Schools will resume normal academic activities on October 22, 2025, marking the end of the holiday period. The extended holidays give families ample time to celebrate, travel, and spend quality time together while ensuring students return refreshed for the next academic session.

Also read: Kali Puja 2025 School Holidays: State-Wise List of School Closures