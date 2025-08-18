Public Holiday on August 18, 19 in Select States: Banks, Schools and Colleges to Be Closed

August is turning out to be a holiday-heavy month. After Krishna Janmashtami on August 16 and the Sunday holiday on August 17, certain regions will also observe public holidays on August 18 and 19. This means schools, colleges, and banks in some places will remain closed for four consecutive days.

Ujjain: Holiday for Baba Mahakal Ji’s Royal Procession

Ujjain will observe a three-day holiday. Authorities have declared August 18 a public holiday due to Baba Mahakal Ji’s royal procession. With holidays already in place on August 16 and 17, all schools, colleges, and banks will now remain shut from August 16 to 18. This extended break gives students and teachers extra time to rest and prepare for upcoming academic activities.

Manipur: Maharaj Veer Vikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur’s Birthday

In Manipur, August 19 has been declared a public holiday to commemorate the sixth birthday of Maharaj Veer Vikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. On this day, all banks across the state will remain closed.

Janmashtami Celebrations Nationwide

On August 16, Janmashtami was celebrated with great devotion across several states including Gujarat, Bihar, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Schools, colleges, government offices, and Anganwadi centres were closed as part of the festivities.

With Janmashtami on August 16, Sunday on August 17, and additional state-specific holidays on August 18 and 19, students and employees in many regions are enjoying a rare stretch of consecutive holidays.