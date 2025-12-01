Paid Holiday Tomorrow, December 2, in Pune — What's Open, What's Closed!

The Maharashtra Government has announced a public holiday on December 2 in specific parts of Pune district where elections to nagar parishads and nagar panchayats will be held. The holiday will be treated as fully paid, but it applies only to the areas going to the polls, not the entire district.

Paid Leave Limited to Poll-Bound Local Bodies

A government resolution (GR) issued on Friday states that the paid holiday is restricted to 18 rural local bodies where voting is scheduled. All employees—whether working in government offices, private firms, or commercial establishments—within these polling limits will receive a paid day off.

The order also extends the benefit to voters who live in these polling zones but work outside the boundaries, ensuring they can participate in the election.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi confirmed the limited scope of the holiday, noting that only the designated rural areas fall under the order. “Urban areas will function normally,” he said.

No Holiday for PMC or PCMC Jurisdictions

Residents and workers under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will not get a holiday. All offices, schools, colleges, shops, and commercial establishments in these urban zones are expected to remain open.

What Will Remain Closed

Government and private offices located within the 18 poll-bound nagar parishad and nagar panchayat regions

Workplaces employing staff who are residents of polling areas, even if the office is located elsewhere

Schools and educational institutions in rural polling zones (subject to individual school notices)

What Will Stay Open

All establishments in PMC and PCMC limits

Corporate offices, private companies, and retail outlets in non-polling areas

Schools and colleges in urban regions

All public transport services, including intra-city and intercity buses

Election Schedule and Key Deadlines

The State Election Commission (SEC) has announced that all campaigning must end by 10 pm on December 1. After this deadline, political rallies, public meetings, and the use of loudspeakers will be banned.

Important Dates

Campaign Ends: December 1, 10 pm

Polling Day: December 2

Counting of Votes: December 3

Conclusion

While rural parts of Pune gear up for the local body elections, the rest of the district will continue routine operations. Voters in the notified areas will receive a paid holiday to ensure smooth participation in the democratic process.