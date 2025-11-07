November 7, School Holiday: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and More

As November 7, 2025, unfolds, students and parents across India are eager to know if schools are open or closed today. According to the latest updates, most schools in India will function normally, while select districts in southern states may observe holidays due to heavy rainfall and local weather alerts.

State-Wise School Holiday Update

Here's a snapshot of the school holiday status in major Indian states:

Delhi-NCR: All government, private, and aided schools are open, including those in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

Uttar Pradesh: Schools in Bulandshahr district have reopened after observing holidays from November 3-6 for the Lakkhi Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela.

Telangana: Most schools have reopened, but district-wise holidays may apply depending on local weather conditions.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools have resumed regular classes after Cyclone Montha-related closures.

Bihar: Schools are open after a one-day holiday on November 6 for assembly elections.

Punjab and Haryana: Schools are functioning normally after the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday on November 5.

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain warnings may lead to local school holidays in districts like Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, and Madurai.

Regional Festivals and Holidays

Some regional festivals and holidays may impact school schedules, including:

Wangala Festival: Schools in Shillong, Meghalaya, are closed due to the Wangala Festival, a harvest celebration of the Garo tribe.

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Celebrated on November 5, this festival marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day: Observed on November 24, this day commemorates the supreme sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru.

Students and parents are advised to check local announcements and school authorities for updates on school holidays and schedules. It's essential to stay informed about weather-related disruptions and plan accordingly.

Also read: November 7 Bank Holiday: Wangala Festival Closure in Meghalaya