November 21 School Holiday: Full List of States Open and Closed

As Friday, November 21, 2025 approaches, students and parents across India are looking for clarity on school schedules. Holiday announcements this week are influenced by three key factors: religious observances, heavy rainfall alerts, and rising air pollution in some regions. Here is a complete update on where schools will remain closed and where classes will continue as usual.

Holiday Declared in Punjab and Chandigarh

The only regions with a confirmed school holiday for November 21 are Punjab and Chandigarh. Schools in both areas will remain closed to observe the Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru. This day is of great spiritual importance in the Sikh community, and educational institutions traditionally remain shut in respect of the occasion.

Tamil Nadu Faces Possible Last-Minute Closures

Tamil Nadu is currently under a watchful eye due to heavy rainfall warnings issued by the IMD. Coastal districts like Chennai, Chengalpattu, and nearby regions may experience intense rain, and authorities could announce school holidays at short notice if conditions worsen.

As of now, schools are expected to remain open, but parents are strongly encouraged to follow updates from their District Collector, local news channels, and school WhatsApp groups, as weather-related closures in the state often come without much advance notice.

Delhi-NCR: Schools Open But Hybrid Classes Continue

In Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh, schools will operate normally on November 21 since no new weather or pollution-related holidays have been issued.

However, due to persistent air-quality concerns, Noida schools have adopted a hybrid learning system for students up to Class 5. Parents can choose whether their children attend classes online or physically.

Other States to Function Without Holiday Changes

States including Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha will not be observing any additional school holidays on Friday. With no fresh warnings or festival-related holidays declared, schools in these regions will follow their regular schedule.

Final Note for Parents

With the exception of Punjab and Chandigarh, schools across most of India will remain open on November 21. Tamil Nadu is the only region with uncertainty due to the risk of heavy rain. Parents, especially in coastal districts, should keep an eye on late-night or early morning updates from local officials.

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