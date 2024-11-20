November 20 holiday for schools in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains

Heavy rainfall has been reported in Tamil Nadu, with district collectors declaring holidays for school functions in several districts. Tirunelveli District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan declared a holiday for all government and private schools in the district on November 20, 2024, after heavy rains lashed the region. Heavy rain has been reported in the Western Ghats region of Tirunelveli during the last two days.

Other district schools will also be closed in Thoothukudi and Tenkasi. Schools will be shut in Ramanathapuram district, as Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon ordered the shut-down of schools and colleges in the district. The Tiruvarur district Collector T.Charushree also declared a school holiday on November 20, 2024.

In Karaikal, District Collector T. Manikandan declared holidays for all government and private schools. The regional meteorological centre predicted fairly widespread rain along the state's coast on November 25 at 75 per cent of the weather stations.

In Virudhunagar, school heads have been asked to decide on declaring holidays for their respective schools, depending upon local conditions. The district witnessed considerable moderate rains on Wednesday morning, after which Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan issued the directive.

Heavy rain has raised the threat level and elicited yellow alerts across several districts. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with school administrations for the latest updates on holidays for schools.

