NEET-UG 2024: Final merit list in two days

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced to the media that the National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET-UG) results within two days. He announced it after the Supreme Court's decision was finalized on the entrance test.

A student from Haryana remarked, "Why should candidates suffer again when the option they chose was deemed correct during evaluation and marks were awarded accordingly? The confusion arose due to errors by the exam-conducting agency, not the students, who now bear the consequences of someone else's mistake."

On Tuesday, SC dismissed the NEET-UG 2024 cancellation and re-test petitions that raised the controversy of paper leakage. The court ruled out the petitions as there was no sufficient evidence proving a "systemic breach of its sanctity" that led to the exam being "vitiated."

NTA was told to release the final merit list based on the IIT-Delhi report on the physics question. Accepting the IIT-Delhi report, the SC asked the NTA to release the merit list by considering option four as the final answer. Due to the confusion over the final answer, the NTA allowed four marks for students who gave both options as the answer, which resulted in 44 toppers.

Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the final merit list will be released in two days after considering the observations made in the court hearing. He added, "If anybody is found involved in exam irregularities, they will not be spared. There is zero tolerance for any breach. The sanctity of any exam is supreme for us".

