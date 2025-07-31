MGSU Result 2025 OUT Now: Check Steps to Download

The undergraduate and graduate course results have been released by Maharaja Ganga Singh University, also known as MGSU, Bikaner. The official website, mgsubikaner.ac.in, allows candidates who took exams such as the BA, B.Sc., B.Com., MA, and M.Sc. to view and download their results.

Candidates are encouraged to carefully review all of the information listed on the scorecard after downloading it. These consist of the candidate's name, the examination's name, birthdate, student's roll number, course name, and marks acquired.

To view their results, candidates can do the actions listed below:

1. Go to mgsubikaner.ac.in, the official website.

2. Choose the "Examination" tab on the main page, followed by the "Results" option.

3. To log in, enter your credentials and click "Submit."

4. Verify the outcome that is shown on the screen.

5. Download the outcome.

6. Save a copy of the same for your records.

Candidates are encouraged to visit MGSU's official website for additional information.

