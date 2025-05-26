Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Results today at 11 AM!

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Supplementary Result 2025 on May 26, 2025, at 11:00 am. Students who have taken the supplementary exam can check their results on the official websites mbose.in and mboseresults.in.

How to Check MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2025

The students can download the results by following these steps:

Go to the official website mbose.in or mboseresults.in .

or . Click on the MBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 link.

Enter roll number and date of birth.

Submit the information and download the outcome.

Important Information

The outcome will only be made available on the official websites.

The admit card is to be kept by students while checking the outcome.

The outcome will not be shown at the MBOSE Office in Tura or Shillong.

Official Websites

Students can check their outcomes on the following websites:

mbose.in

mboseresults.in

Tips to Prepare

Students are recommended to:

Keep the roll number and date of birth handy with them.

Regularly check the official websites for updates.

Download and keep their result for future use.

By doing these steps and tips, students can easily verify their MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2025.

