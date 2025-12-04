MBOSE Declares December 12 Holiday, Reschedules Class 11 Exams

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared December 12, 2025, a state holiday to commemorate the death anniversary of revered freedom fighter Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, who bravely fought against British colonial rule. As a result, the Class 11 Internal/Promotion Practical Examination 2025-2026, initially set for December 12, has been postponed to December 15, 2025, according to an official notice from the board.

MBOSE has also released the exam schedule for Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2026. The exams will be conducted as follows:

Class 10: January 30 – February 11, 2026

Class 12: February 18 – March 13, 2026

Exam timings are scheduled from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm for regular theory papers and 10:00 am – 11:00 am for vocational course theory papers. Students are required to arrive at the exam halls by 9:30 am, 30 minutes prior to the start of the examination. It is mandatory for students to carry their hall tickets and student IDs for verification purposes.

The board has appealed to students to follow the revised exam schedule and ensure punctual attendance for all exams.

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