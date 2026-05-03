May 4 School Holiday or not?

As students and parents look for clarity, here is the latest update regarding whether May 4, 2026 (Monday) is a school holiday or a working day.

Is May 4, 2026 a School Holiday?

May 4, 2026, is not an official holiday due to any festival, national event, or special occasion. It is a regular working day in most parts of India where schools are functioning normally.

There are no nationwide holidays or major observances scheduled on this date that would lead to school closures.

Why Schools Are Still Closed in Some States

Even though May 4 is a regular working day, schools in certain states will remain closed due to summer vacations.

In Andhra Pradesh, summer holidays have already started from April 24, 2026, and schools are expected to reopen around mid-June.

Similarly, in Telangana, schools are also closed for summer holidays during this period, as per the academic calendar.

Because of this, May 4 will be a holiday for students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, even though it is not a public holiday.

Other States – What’s the Situation?

Across the rest of India:

States like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and others generally treat May 4 as a normal school day, unless local authorities declare closures.

However, due to heatwave conditions, some states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha have adjusted school schedules or declared temporary closures in early May for student safety.

These decisions may vary by district and are often based on weather conditions.

Some states may have local closures due to heatwave conditions, but these are not nationwide holidays.

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