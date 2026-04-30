May 1 School Holiday or not?

Students and parents are eagerly searching whether May 1, 2026 (Thursday) is a school holiday or not. The day is widely observed as Labour Day (May Day) across India, and in most states, it is recognized as a public and school holiday.

Is May 1, 2026 a School Holiday?

Yes, May 1 is a school holiday in many states across India as it is celebrated as Labour Day. State governments generally declare it as an official holiday for schools, colleges, and government institutions.

In states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, schools are officially closed on May 1 due to Labour Day.

Telangana & Andhra Pradesh: Summer Holidays Update

Apart from Labour Day, an important factor is summer vacation:

In Telangana, summer holidays are already in effect during May, forming a long break for students.

In Andhra Pradesh, most schools also remain closed in May due to summer holidays along with May Day.

This means students in these two states will continue enjoying holidays beyond just May 1.

Why Labour Day is a Holiday?

Labour Day (May Day) is observed to honor workers and their contributions to society. It is widely recognized across India as a public holiday, which is why schools remain closed in most regions.

Are There Any States Where Schools May Remain Open?

While May 1 is widely observed, not all private schools strictly follow government holiday lists.

Some private or international schools may remain open depending on their academic schedule.

Certain institutions may adjust holidays due to exam schedules or internal calendars.

However, in most government and aided schools, May 1 is a confirmed holiday.

Other States & Summer Holidays

Due to rising temperatures and heatwave conditions, several states have already declared summer vacations or early school closures, including:

Delhi

Rajasthan

Odisha

Other heatwave-affected regions

These closures are mainly for student safety as temperatures continue to rise.