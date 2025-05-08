Maharashtra SSC Results 2025: Step-by-Step Guide to Checking Your Marks

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is ready to announce the Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 on its official portal, mahahsscboard.in. As per media reports, the results would be downloadable today, May 8, 2025. But no formal announcement has come from the board so far.

Candidates who have appeared for the Maharashtra SSC Exam 2025 can access their result using their roll number and the first name of their mother. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 was also announced on May 5, 2025.

How to Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2025

The Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 will be made available for viewing through various mediums. It will be available for viewing by the students through the official website of Maharashtra Board, mahahsscboard.in, or retrieved through SMS and DigiLocker facility. The result will include the roll number of the student, date of birth, and marks secured by the student in each subject.

MSBSHSE organized the Maharashtra SSC Exam 2025 from February 21, 2025, to March 17, 2025, in the pen-and-paper mode.

Steps to Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2025

To check your Maharashtra SSC Result 2025, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website for Maharashtra SSC results at mahresult.nic.in.

Click on the link for Maharashtra SSC Result 2025.

Enter your roll number and your mother’s first name in the provided fields.

Click on "View Result."

Your Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Save a screenshot or print the result for your records.

Stay updated with the official websites for further announcements and to access your results as soon as they are made available!