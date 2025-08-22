Kerala Schools Onam Holidays August 26 to September 5, 2025

With the upcoming festive season, Kerala schools will be on holiday between August 26 and September 5, 2025, to celebrate Onam. Onam is a 10-day festival that is an integral part of Kerala's culture, and the holidays offer a perfect chance for people to spend time with their loved ones, engage in traditional practices, and enjoy the values of harmony and prosperity that Onam signifies.

Understanding Onam

Onam is a harvest festival that commemorates the return of King Mahabali, a legendary king of Kerala. Lord Vishnu, according to mythology, had pushed Mahabali into the underworld, but his popularity and devotion rewarded him with a special boon – the privilege to return to his people once a year. Onam is the celebration of this mythological return, and it's a season when people get back to their roots and traditions.

Onam Celebrations and Traditions

The celebrations kick off on Atham, the first day of Onam, and reach their climax on Thiruvonam, the most important day. Some of the most important events and traditions are:

Pookalam: Beautiful floral patterns drawn at home entrances to welcome King Mahabali.

Vallamkali: Hair-raising snake boat races conducted in Alappuzha's backwaters.

Pulikali: Colorful tiger dance performances symbolizing Kerala's rich folk culture.

Onam Sadya: Grand feast with traditional dishes served on banana leaves.

Kathakali: Traditional dance performances telling tales of Hindu mythology.

Making the Best of Onam Holidays

Onam holidays are the ideal time for individuals to:

Spend quality time with family and friends: Reunite with loved ones and bond stronger.

Engage in traditional activities: Take part in Pookalam competitions, Sadya feasts, or traditional dance performances.

Remember the Onam values: Indulge in the spirit of oneness, and foster the principles of oneness and prosperity that the festival embodies.

All in all, the Onam holidays are a festival time, a time for introspection, and a time to renew. Whether resident or traveler, Onam is a one-of-a-kind experience, and the holidays serve as the ideal time to experience the festival and culture of Kerala.

Also read: Best Affordable Family Holiday Destinations in 2025