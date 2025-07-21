July 23, 24, and 28 Schools Holidays in These Tamil Nadu Districts - Details Inside

After a long period of uninterrupted school days, students in Tamil Nadu are finally getting a break. Despite the Moharam festival being on a Monday, students in the state have not had too many holidays since classes resumed in June. But relief is at hand, with three local holidays lined up in the next 10 days. Mark your calendars! Students in certain districts of Tamil Nadu will be getting a break on July 23, 24, and 28. The holidays are district-specific and are being observed for various festivals and occasions.

District-Wise Holidays

Holidays are district-based, and students from some areas can expect a much-needed vacation. The following is a description of the holidays that are to come:

July 23: Ariyalur District - The Thiruvathirai Festival that is celebrated in the month of Aadi will be a local holiday in Ariyalur district. The festival is also dedicated to the birthday of Rajendra Chola and sees a lot of people attending.

July 24: Kanyakumari District - Kanyakumari district will observe a local holiday on Adi Amavasai, a day dedicated to rituals and ceremonies to honor ancestors. To make up for the lost working day, August 9 will be a working Saturday.

July 28: Chengalpattu District - Local holiday in Chengalpattu district on the Aadipura Festival at Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi Siddhar Peedham. It's a sacred festival in the area, and to make up for the lost working day, August 9 will be a working Saturday.

A Long Weekend in Chengalpattu

Students in the Chengalpattu district are in for a treat since July 28 is a Monday. This presents them with the opportunity to have a Saturday-Sunday-Monday combination, which is an excellent chance for a short vacation or a leisure break.

Forthcoming Holidays in Tamil Nadu

Though local holidays offer relief, students in Tamil Nadu can expect more holidays in the future months. Some of them are:

August 15: Independence Day

August 27: Vinayakar Chathurthi

September 5: Milad-un-Nabi (Prophet's Birthday)

October 1: Ayutha Pooja

October 2: Vijaya Dasami and Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday

October 20: Deepavali

December 25: Christmas

All these holidays will give the students enough breaks to relax, recharge, and take a break before the academic session ends.

Also read: Coldplay Concert Scandal Involves Astronomer Exec, Married Into Boston Brahmin family!