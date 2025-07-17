July 18 Schools Holiday or not?

With July 18 nearing, students and parents are keen to know whether schools are to be closed on account of holidays or otherwise. Below is the school holiday status across various Indian states:

States with Holidays Declared on July 18

Meghalaya: Even though Meghalaya observes U Tirot Sing Day on July 17, no information is available for July 18 to be a holiday.

Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka: These three states celebrated Ashadhi Ekadashi on July 17. But it remains to be seen whether July 18 will be declared a holiday.

States Without Any Declared Holidays on July 18

Uttar Pradesh: July 18 does not have any state holidays declared. However, schools in the Meerut district may remain closed between July 16 and July 23 because of the Kanwar Yatra.

West Bengal: No holiday has been declared for July 18.

Telangana: Telangana students will get a holiday on July 21 due to the Bonalu festival, but no word on July 18 being a holiday.

Rain-Related Closures

Himachal Pradesh: Certain districts experienced school closures on July 15 because of monsoon rain. Check with local sources for news on July 18.

Coming up Next

Naga Panchami: July 23, 2025 (snake worship festival)

Varalakshmi Vratam: August 8, 2025 (observed by married women for family prosperity)

Gowri Habba and Ganesh Chaturthi: August 28-29, 2025 (significant Hindu festivals)

Navaratri/Dussehra: Early October 2025 (festival of good overcoming evil)

Deepavali: Late October 2025 (festival of light)

What to Do Next

To ensure the holiday status on July 18, parents and students must:

Check the official websites of school districts or schools

Search for updates on school WhatsApp groups or official circulars

Contact district authorities or local schools for the latest updates

Remember, holiday dates at schools may differ by state, district, or even within individual schools. Being aware will assist students as well as their parents in planning accordingly.

Also read: UGC NET June 2025 Result on July 22: Check Scorecards at ugcnet.nta.nic.in