Job Vacancies in Andhra Pradesh: Details Inside

Job Vacancies in Andhra Pradesh: Over 400 Jobs with Direct Interviews

The Directorate of Employment and Training (DET), in collaboration with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, is organizing a job fair for the unemployed tomorrow i.e July 9, 2024. This job fair will take place at Siddhartha ITI College in Ramachandrapuram.

Eligible candidates can apply.

Total Posts: 415

Qualification: Must have completed 10th grade / Intermediate / ITI.

Age: Must not exceed 18-29 years

Salary: Depending on the position, it ranges from Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 22,000.