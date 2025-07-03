JEECUP 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out Today, July 3: What’s Next for Selected Candidates?
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the Round 1 seat allotment result for JEECUP 2025 counselling today, July 3, 2025, on the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
What’s Next for Selected Candidates?
If you’ve been allotted a seat, you can choose either the “Freeze” (accept the seat) or “Float” (wait for a better option in the next round) option from July 4 to July 6, 2025. During this period, you’ll also need to pay the counselling and security fees to confirm your seat.
Document Verification
Selected candidates must complete document verification at their assigned district help centers from July 4 to July 7, 2025. If you want to withdraw from the Round 1 seat, you’ll have the option to do so on July 8, 2025.
📌 Note: The first three rounds of counselling are only for Uttar Pradesh state candidates.
JEECUP (also called UPJEE Polytechnic) is a state-level entrance exam for admission to government and private polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh.
How to Check JEECUP 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in
Click on the “JEECUP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025” link
Log in using your application number and password
Your seat allotment details will be shown on the screen
Download and print the allotment letter for future use
Documents Required for Verification (Original + Photocopy)
JEECUP 2025 Admit Card
JEECUP 2025 Rank Card
Seat Allotment Letter
Mark sheets and certificates of qualifying exams
Character Certificate
Two recent passport-size photos
Domicile Certificate
Migration Certificate (if applicable)
Reservation Certificate (if applicable)