JEECUP 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out Today, July 3: What’s Next for Selected Candidates?

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the Round 1 seat allotment result for JEECUP 2025 counselling today, July 3, 2025, on the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

What’s Next for Selected Candidates?

If you’ve been allotted a seat, you can choose either the “Freeze” (accept the seat) or “Float” (wait for a better option in the next round) option from July 4 to July 6, 2025. During this period, you’ll also need to pay the counselling and security fees to confirm your seat.

Document Verification

Selected candidates must complete document verification at their assigned district help centers from July 4 to July 7, 2025. If you want to withdraw from the Round 1 seat, you’ll have the option to do so on July 8, 2025.

📌 Note: The first three rounds of counselling are only for Uttar Pradesh state candidates.

JEECUP (also called UPJEE Polytechnic) is a state-level entrance exam for admission to government and private polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

How to Check JEECUP 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the “JEECUP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025” link

Log in using your application number and password

Your seat allotment details will be shown on the screen

Download and print the allotment letter for future use

Documents Required for Verification (Original + Photocopy)

JEECUP 2025 Admit Card

JEECUP 2025 Rank Card

Seat Allotment Letter

Mark sheets and certificates of qualifying exams

Character Certificate

Two recent passport-size photos

Domicile Certificate

Migration Certificate (if applicable)

Reservation Certificate (if applicable)