HPBOSE Announces HP TET June 2025 Results, Certificates With Lifetime Validity

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has announced the results for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) June 2025 today, August 13, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores on the official website — hpbose.org — by logging in with their roll number and application number.

The HP TET 2025 examinations were conducted on June 1, 7, 8, 11, and 14, 2025 across various centres in the state. In addition to the website, scorecards and eligibility certificates are also available via DigiLocker using login credentials sent to registered mobile numbers.

Qualified candidates will be awarded a passing certificate with lifetime validity, enabling them to apply for teaching positions in government and government-aided schools across Himachal Pradesh.

How to Check HP TET 2025 Result

Visit hpbose.org

Click on the “HP TET Result 2025” link on the homepage

Enter your roll number and application number

View your result on the screen

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

HP TET 2025 Qualifying Marks

General Category: 90 marks (60%) out of 150

SC/ST/OBC/PwD: 82.5 marks (55%) out of 150

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website — hpbose.org.