Holiday for Schools, Colleges in Telangana Tomorrow, July 23 - For This Reason

The Left student unions in Telangana have called for a statewide bandh of schools and junior colleges on Tuesday, July 23, to protest against long-pending issues in the education sector. The unions are demanding urgent reforms and action from the state government. With this, schools, colleges and all educational institutions in Telangana will remain shutdown tomorrow. Several private schools and colleges have declared holiday due to this to avoid any untoward incidents.

Key Demands Raised by Student Unions

The protesting student groups, including the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI), have listed several key demands:

Regulation of Private School Fees: Introduction of legislation to control and cap fees charged by private educational institutions.

Appointment of an Education Minister: A dedicated Minister for Education to oversee the functioning and reforms in the sector.

Filling of Vacancies: Immediate recruitment for vacant posts of teachers, Mandal Education Officers (MEOs), and District Education Officers (DEOs).

Extension of Mid-Day Meal Scheme: Implementation of the scheme in junior colleges to benefit students beyond primary education.

Release of Pending Scholarships: Clearing of all pending scholarship dues to students without further delay.

Improved Infrastructure: Upgrading infrastructure in all government schools and colleges across the state.

Free Bus Passes: Issuance of free bus passes to all students for easy and affordable commuting.

Rejection of NEP 2020: The unions are urging the Telangana Legislative Assembly to pass a resolution opposing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Call for Public Support

The student unions have appealed to students, parents, and teachers to support the bandh and join hands in the movement to strengthen the education system in Telangana. They warned that the agitation would continue until the government responds and addresses their demands.

