Haryana Board Releases HBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Schedule 2025

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has commenced the application process for the HBSE Class 12 Supplementary Examinations 2025. Students can apply starting from May 20, 2025, with the last date for submission set for June 13, 2025. A late fee will be applicable after this deadline. Candidates can visit the official website bseh.org for detailed information and to submit their applications.

Overview of HBSE Class 12 Exams 2025

The regular HBSE Class 12 exams were held from February 27 to April 2, 2025. The Board initially published the exam schedule on January 9, 2025, and later updated the date sheet on January 21, 2025. The exams were conducted using the traditional pen-and-paper method.

How to Download HBSE Class 12 Supplementary Date Sheet 2025

To download the supplementary exam date sheet, students need to:

Visit the official website bseh.org.

Look for the “Announcements” section on the homepage.

Click on the “Date Sheet” link.

The supplementary date sheet for Class 12 will appear on a new page.

Download and save the date sheet, and take a printout for reference.

HBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Schedule 2025

July 5, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Subject: English

July 7, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Subject: Hindi

July 8, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Subjects:Mathematics (Standard), Mathematics (Basic)

July 9, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Subject: Social Science

July 10, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Subject: Science

July 11, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Subjects:Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Sanskrit Sahitya (Aarsh Paddhti Gurukul), and Sanskrit Sahitya (Paramparagat Sanskrit Vidyapeeth)

Time: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Subjects (Vocational and Elective):

Drawing

Agriculture

Computer Science

Physical & Health Education

Home Science

Music Hindustani (Vocal, Instrumental, Percussion)

Animal Husbandry

Dance

Retail (NSQF)

Private Security (NSQF)

Automotive (NSQF)

IT-ITES (NSQF)

Beauty & Wellness (NSQF)

Physical Education (NSQF)

Agriculture (NSQF)

Tourism and Hospitality (NSQF)

Apparel, Made-ups and Home Furnishing (NSQF)

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (NSQF)

Healthcare (NSQF)

Power (NSQF)

Plumbing (NSQF)

Construction (NSQF)

Media & Entertainment (NSQF)

July 14, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Subject: IT & ITES (For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE, Sector-28, Faridabad only)

Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Subjects: Sanskrit Vyakran (Aarsh Paddhti Gurukul), Sanskrit Vyakran (Paramparagat Sanskrit Vidyapeeth)