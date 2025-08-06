GATE 2026 Registration Begins on August 25: Eligibility Criteria and Exam Schedule

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will start the registration process of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 from August 25, 2025. Candidates can register online through the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in, up to September 25, 2025, without a late fee.

Exam Schedule

The GATE 2026 test will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The test will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, while the afternoon shift will be from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Eligibility Criteria

To be considered for GATE 2026, applicants need to fulfill the following criteria:

Currently studying: Candidates presently in 3rd year or above of any undergraduate programme in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities or completed any government-approved undergraduate degree programme in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities.

Professional certifications: Candidates holding certifications issued by professional bodies accredited by MoE/AICTE/UGC/UPSC, comparable to B.E/B.Tech./B.Arch./B.Planning, etc.

International students: Candidates who have obtained or are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India must be currently in the 3rd or higher years or have completed their Bachelor’s degree (of at least three years’ duration) in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities.

Program-Wise Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for GATE 2026 vary depending on the program. Some of the programs and their eligibility criteria are:

B.E./B.Tech./B.Pharm.: Bachelor's degree in Engineering/Technology (4 years after 10+2 or 3 years after (link unavailable) in Engineering/Technology)

B.Arch.: Bachelor's degree of Architecture (5-year course)/Naval Architecture (4-year course)/Planning (4-year course)

MSc or equivalent: Master's degree in any branch of Arts/Science/Mathematics/Statistics/Computer Applications or equivalent

GATE Qualification Benefits

A GATE qualification has several benefits, including:

Postgraduate admissions: Admission to postgraduate courses in premier institutes such as IITs and IISc

PSU jobs: Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) offer

Higher studies abroad: Higher studies overseas

Scholarships and fellowships: Scholarships and fellowships for research and development

Key Dates

Date of registration starting: August 25, 2025

Last date for registration without late fee: September 25, 2025

Exam dates: February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026

Conclusion

The GATE 2026 examination is a turning point for engineering students aspiring to study postgraduate courses or wishing to build a career in research and development. The candidates need to go through the eligibility criteria and the details of the examination with thorough care before applying. As the registration process is soon to be initiated, the candidates can prepare themselves to appear for the examination and open various doors of opportunities in their career.

