Ek Din, DC/SSP De Sang: Punjab Class 10, 12 toppers meet DC and SSP!

In a path-breaking initiative, the Punjab government has introduced a new program called "Ek Din, DC/SSP De Sang" (A Day with DC/SSP), where outstanding Class 10 and 12 students from government schools meet up with senior district officials. The program offers deserving students a rare chance to acquaint themselves with practical experience in public administration, discipline, and service.

In this scheme, meritorious students were allowed to spend a day with senior officials, such as Deputy Commissioners (DC), Police Commissioners (CP), and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP). The idea was to introduce these students to the dynamics of public administration and encourage them to enter the field of governance.

Interactive Sessions with Officials

In different districts, such as Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Kapurthala, students were allowed to meet senior officials, where they gained good insights into the administrative processes and issues of these leaders. The students were shown around major government offices on guided tours, where they were taught the operations of the various departments.

Leadership Lessons and Career Guidance

In these sessions, officials related their experiences to impart advice on leadership, public service, and career selection. They underscored the significance of passion, commitment, and hard work in realizing one's aspirations. The students were also stimulated to pursue careers that deliver public service, stressing the worth of serving society.

By bringing meritorious students onto the same platform as senior officials, the government of Punjab hopes to empower future leaders. Not only is academic excellence being recognized with this move, but young minds are also being motivated to join public service and governance as a career choice.

A Step towards Building Future Leaders

The "Ek Din, DC/SSP De Sang" initiative is an important move towards creating a new breed of leaders with the knowledge, competencies, and zeal to serve the people. By exposing students to what happens in public administration, the government believes that it will be able to encourage them to become positive forces in their respective communities.

This program demonstrates the Punjab government's willingness to develop talent and encourage excellence in the governance process. As these students set out to pursue their future objectives, they will carry with them lessons and experience acquired from their interactions with senior leaders.

Also read: JAC Class 10 Result 2025 out today at 11 AM at jac.jharkhand.gov.in