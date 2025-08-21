Delhi University Releases Spot Round Counselling Schedule for UG Admissions 2025

Delhi University (DU) has released the counselling schedule for spot round admissions to undergraduate (UG) courses through the CSAS UG system. The university has also notified the Round-II upgradation dates for quota categories including CW, ECA, Sports, and Ward quota.

According to the official announcement, upgraded seat allotments for quota categories will be declared on August 22, 2025, at 5 PM. Candidates must accept their allotted seats by August 23 (4:59 PM), following which colleges will verify and approve applications by 11:59 PM on the same day. The deadline for online fee payment in this round is August 24, 2025.

After the completion of this process, DU will publish the list of vacant seats on August 25 at 5 PM. Students who remain unadmitted by August 24 can apply for Spot Round 1 admissions between August 25 and 27, 2025, via the DU admission portal.

The results for Spot Round 1 will be announced on August 28, with the last date to accept seats being August 29. Candidates must complete fee payment by August 30, 2025.