December 28 holiday or not?

It would have a lot to do with knowing whether December 28 falls on a holiday as people close the year 2024. Several states will be declaring holidays for other purposes, so it would also be good to know what's in store around the nation.

The extreme cold wave has already brought several states in North India on holiday. Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh schools and colleges have been declared holidays up to December 31, but December 28 does not fall on their list of declared holidays.

Heavy rain has disrupted in the southern states. Holidays have been declared there. Schools and colleges have declared holidays in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. But holiday dates vary from state to state, and December 28 is not a uniform holiday.

December 24 saw the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The nation mourned him. In this respect, no holiday has been declared on December 28 because of his death.

Other State-specific Holidays

Jammu and Kashmir winter holidays from December 1 to February 28, 2025.

Himachal Pradesh winter holidays from December 25 to January 1, 2025.

In Telangana, a holiday was declared on December 26 due to the Bhagya Lakshmi temple festival.

What About December 28?

While some states have declared holidays due to various reasons, December 28 is not a uniformly declared holiday across the country. However, it's essential to check with your local authorities or institutions to confirm if December 28 is a holiday in your area.

In conclusion, although some states declare holidays due to cold waves, rain, or other reasons, December 28 is not a holiday for the whole country. One should check with the local authorities whether December 28 is a holiday in that place.

