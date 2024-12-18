December 19 holiday for schools in Tamil Nadu or not?

Regional Meteorological Department has issued a high warning for Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai, and Chengalpattu saying heavy rainfall is likely to take place on December 19, 2024. An orange alert has been sent to the areas indicating an extreme level of danger, and the government is planning to announce a holiday for schools and colleges on December 19 due to the heavy rains that are awaiting.

Reports indicate that schools in those areas are unlikely to be opened because of the heavy rainfall. So far, officials have not confirmed school closure. In case of a school holiday, students and parents should refer to school authorities.

Other districts, such as Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry, have been put on yellow alert for December 19, with moderate rainfall. The weather department has forecast light to moderate rain over a few places in Tamil Nadu, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The heavy rain is most likely to be seen in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram districts with heavy to very heavy rainfalls. Heavy rainfalls are also predicted in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry.

The orange alert given in four districts has raised alarm for the safety of students and residents. People are suggested to take necessary precautions and not to venture out into the heavy rainfall.

