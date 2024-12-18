December 18 - Telangana Weather Update: Hyderabad Recovers, Rural Areas Still Freezing

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad experienced some relief from the biting cold as minimum temperatures in the city saw a gradual rise of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius from Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning. The twin cities, which had recorded single-digit temperatures over the past two days, observed minimum temperatures above 10 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning.

Data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) revealed that Rajendranagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Hyderabad at 10.7 degrees Celsius. Other areas such as the BHEL factory and the University of Hyderabad followed, with temperatures of 10.9 degrees Celsius and 11.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. This marks a significant rise from the previous night’s temperatures, where the University of Hyderabad campus experienced lows between 7.1 degrees Celsius and 7.5 degrees Celsius, showcasing a 3 to 4-degree increase in a single night.

Moula Ali, a region that had seen temperatures dip to between 7 and 8 degrees Celsius over the past few days, also witnessed a rise, with minimum temperatures reaching 11.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning.

While Hyderabad saw a slight reprieve, the cold wave continued to grip several districts in Telangana. Sirpur in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 5.9 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Bela in Adilabad, which registered a minimum of 6.0 degrees Celsius. Other districts, including Nirmal, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, and Vikarabad, continued to experience chilling weather, with minimum temperatures ranging from 5.9 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius.

Despite the rise in temperatures in Hyderabad, many areas of Telangana remain under the influence of cold wave conditions, causing discomfort to residents in the affected regions.

