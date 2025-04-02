Heavy Rain Alert by IMD for Next 5 Day in these states

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for various states in the country, from April 2 to April 6. Southern peninsular India can look forward to gusty winds of 40-50 km/h, with lightning and rain. The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rain in many regions of the country, which could cause a disruption in daily life.

The Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal states in the southern region will get heavy rainfalls between April 2 to April 6. In the same vein, central India, covering Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha, will have the same weather between April 2 to April 4. The states of Kerala and Mahe will also get heavy rainfall during the same time, with the northern interior region of Karnataka getting heavy rainfall on April 3. No state that got a rain alert has declared a holiday for schools yet. But if the situation worsens and becomes difficult, the government may declare a holiday in the affected areas.

Apart from the heavy showers, the IMD has also issued an alert for temperature variations across the nation. Northwest India will see a 3-5°C increase in maximum temperature in the next 7 days. Central India, however, will not witness any change in maximum temperature in the next 2 days but will see a 2-4°C increase in maximum temperature in the next 5 days.

The IMD has also issued a heatwave warning for a number of areas. Western Rajasthan will see hot winds from April 5 to April 8, and the Gujarat area will see hot winds from April 6 to April 8. Eastern Rajasthan will also see hot winds on April 7 and April 8.

The heatwave alert and heavy rainfall warning have raised concerns regarding the disruption of daily life, such as power cuts, flooding, and traffic jams. The affected residents are asked to remain indoors and refrain from travelling unless necessary. The IMD will continue to track the weather conditions and issue updates as and when required. Keep watching for additional updates regarding the weather forecast.

