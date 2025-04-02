Hajj 2025: April 3 Deadline for Final Installment Payment; Hyderabad Pilgrims Urged to Complete Transactions

The Hajj Committee of India has set April 3 as the final deadline for pilgrims to pay the third and last installment of their Hajj expenses. Payments made after this date will not be accepted, and individuals who fail to complete the payment will be removed from the final list of pilgrims.

Payment Details for Hyderabad Pilgrims

Third Installment: Rs 58,000 (for adult pilgrims)

Minor Pilgrims: Rs 20,650

Qurbani Cost: Rs 16,600

Total Hajj Cost (Including Qurbani): Rs 3,46,900 per person

Total Cost (Excluding Qurbani): Rs 3,30,300

Amount Already Paid (First and Second Installments): Rs 2,72,300

How to Make the Payment

Pilgrims can pay their remaining amount at counter numbers 28, 29, and 30 of the State Bank of India, Koti Main Branch, in cash.

Important Documents to Carry:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Individuals who have not paid any installment so far can make the full payment in a single transaction, provided they have a confirmed status.

Visa and Flight Processing

Once the payment deadline passes, the Hajj Committee will begin the process of issuing visas, allocating flight tickets, and finalizing travel schedules. This year, pilgrims have been given the option to select their preferred flights.

Accommodation and Waiting List

Accommodation arrangements in Makkah, Madinah, Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah will be finalized after April 3.

Pilgrims on the waiting list who do not wish to proceed with the journey should inform the State Hajj Committee at the earliest so that their spot can be allocated to another applicant.